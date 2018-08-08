Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities in Delaware County are asking for the public’s help to bring a tire-slashing suspect to justice. Upper Darby police say the man slashed the woman’s tires while she was at work in a case of road rage.

Police say a 34-year-old woman was trying to get a driver off her tail on Garrett Road on Saturday afternoon, repeatedly braking about a quarter-of-a-mile before pulling into an alley off Garrett Road in Drexel Hill.

According to police, surveillance video shows the man taking an ice pick to both driver’s side tires, flattening them in a matter of seconds. He’s then seen running off.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. after the woman parked her car for work, believing a road rage dispute had long passed.

“She leaves about a half-hour later to get a bucket and notices both tires on the driver’s side are flattened,” said Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood. “She figures right away it was the guy.”

The surveillance video shows the man snooping around before piercing the tires.

The woman told police he followed her down Garrett Road for at least a quarter-of-a-mile. They say he was driving in a black sedan and was riding her bumper.

Police say she did nothing to trigger his reaction, other than going the speed limit.

“That’s usually how road rage starts. Somebody is either in a big hurry and can’t get around you,” said Chitwood.

If you recognize the suspect, call police.