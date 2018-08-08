BREAKING:Police: 6 Shot, 2 Dead In North Philly Drive-By Shooting
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Atlantic City, Local TV
Credit: Stockton University

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

GALLOWAY, N.J. (AP) — Stockton University’s board of trustees has given approval for the purchase of a former casino site near a campus slated to open next month in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The university says the purchase agreement with Clearwater, Florida-based TJM Properties involves 11 upland lots totaling 9 acres (3.6 hectares), a beach lot that’s 11 acres (4.5 hectares), a nine-level parking garage and a 23-story hotel tower.

The site used to be the Atlantic Club Casino Hotel but has been unoccupied since 2014, when TJM bought it for $13.5 million.

atlantic club dl1 University Board OKs Purchase Of Former Casino Near Campus

(The Atlantic Club casino-hotel. Credit: Atlantic Club)

Stockton president Harvey Kesselman said Wednesday the proposed purchase is an investment in the future of Stockton and Atlantic City.

Stockton says the purchase price will be disclosed after the closing, which hasn’t been scheduled.

TJM hasn’t responded to online or phone messages seeking comment.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s