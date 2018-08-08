Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) – A Wawa in South Jersey is honoring a woman who was trying to pay it forward and coincidently picked up country superstar Keith Urban’s tab.

According to one Wawa customer, Annabelle Estacio-Touhey, the Wawa off Route 541 in Medford is offering free coffee Wednesday in honor of Ruth Reed.

Wawa says they wanted to honor Ruth for her kindness.

“Our Medford store took a moment today to honor Ruth for all she does for everything she does to make the community and her fellow customer’s days a little brighter. She’s an inspiration to everyone!” said Wawa in a statement to CBS Philly.

Last week, Reed was in line at Wawa when she decided to pay it forward and pick up a customer’s tab. That customer happened to be Keith Urban.

“And he said, ‘What’s your name?’ He said, ‘Ruth, I’m Keith,’ and I said, ‘That’s who you look like, Keith Urban. Do people ever tell you that you look like Keith Urban?’ And he said, ‘I am Keith Urban,’ and I said, ‘No you’re not really?” said Reed of their conversation.

“He really could have said, ‘Lady, get away from me,’ and he didn’t, he was very kind,” said Reed added.

The South Jersey resident tells CBS3 that paying it forward is nothing new. The good deeds stem from a New Year’s resolution.

“We decided when we saw military people we would treat them at Wawa or Dunkin’ Donuts or whatever,” said Reed.