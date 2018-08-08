Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia-based DJ is breaking barriers and paying it forward through pursuing her passion.

Vernique Fields is in a word, unique. A female DJ in a male dominated field, she made sure her name, DJ Neeek Nyce stand out just like she does.

“My sister’s boyfriend gave me the name,” she said. “He said, ‘Well, use something a part of your name, but spell it different.’”

In just three short years since receiving her first piece of DJ equipment, Fields is a pro. She now runs her own company, Into Fields Live Entertainment.

Despite her quick success, she’s never forgotten how she started.

“A friend of mine, he gave me a starter controller, he said, ‘Look, I’m not using it, I’m paying it forward, go ahead and try it,’” she said. “I went home everyday and just started learning the timing, learning my recordings and just been practicing.”

Fields is showing aspiring DJs that persistence can pay off in big ways. She not only mentors young female DJs and helps them launch their careers, she also hosts DJ workshops for kids at local rec centers.

“I didn’t really see a girl DJ before and I think it’s cool because it’s not just a boy thing, it’s a girl thing,” said 8-year-old Azari Blackman, who attended a recent DJ workshop.

Blackman’s words are music to the ears of a woman who had to fight off skeptics on her way to the top.

“You can be just as feminine as me, you can have your own style,” Fields said. “That’s the great thing about a DJ, everyone has their own personality and style and that’s what sets you apart from the next.”

Fields is currently fundraising to pay for four young, DJs in-training to attend a DJ expo in Atlantic City next week. Any leftover funds will go toward her next workshop for kids.

To donate, click here.