PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A second fraternity member is expected to plead guilty on Wednesday in connection to the hazing death of Penn State student Timothy Piazza.

Philadelphia native Joseph Ems was charged with misdemeanor counts for providing alcohol to a different pledge.

Piazza died in February 2017 after a night of drinking involving an apparent hazing ritual.

The guilty plea comes just a week after another fraternity member, Ryan Burke, pleaded guilty.