BREAKING:2 Persons Of Interest Sought In Shooting Of Camden Detectives
Filed Under:Harlem Globe Trotters, Local TV

CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – They’re used to providing some high-flying fun, but this is a big one for the Harlem Globetrotters.

For the first in their 92-year history, a member of the famed team drained a shot from an airplane.

Teacher Won’t Be Fired For Apparent Nazi-Themed Wrestler Character

After a flyover of Wildwood, Bull Bullard nailed the basket at Woodbine Airport while traveling nearly 70 miles per hour.

The Globetrotters take their show to the Wildwoods Convention Center for four days starting August 15.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s