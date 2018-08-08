CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – They’re used to providing some high-flying fun, but this is a big one for the Harlem Globetrotters.

For the first in their 92-year history, a member of the famed team drained a shot from an airplane.

After a flyover of Wildwood, Bull Bullard nailed the basket at Woodbine Airport while traveling nearly 70 miles per hour.

The Globetrotters take their show to the Wildwoods Convention Center for four days starting August 15.