BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey State Police are investigating a fatal collision that claimed the wife of a woman at the New Lisbon Developmental Center in Burlington County.

The incident happened around 1:20 p.m. Friday on the facility grounds.

Police say 56-year-old Janis Ammlung, a resident of the center, was walking near the intersection of Gilbert and Kester streets when an unknown driver struck her and kept going.

Ammlung was taken to the Deborah Medical Center where she died.

At this time New Jersey State Police do not have a suspect or vehicle description.

New Lisbon has been providing residential care for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities since 1977 and houses about 350 residents on it’s nearly 1,900-acre campus near the New Jersey Pinelands.