PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a teen wanted for an arson crime in the city’s Logan section.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on July 28 in the back of the D & R Mini Market on north 13th Street.

Surveillance video shows the teen setting some boxes on fire outside the store, before calmly walking away. Police say the suspect was in the company of another male and two females while setting the fire.

No one was hurt in the fires.

Police say the suspect is described as a black male, 13 to 16 years-of-age, with a thin build, wearing a tank top, shorts and white sneakers.

If you have any information on this incident, call police.

