PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An Archbishop Ryan High School graduate will soon be headed to space – again!

Naval aviator Chris Ferguson, a Philadelphia native and a Drexel University alum, will make his fourth space flight in 2019, taking a new Boeing spacecraft into orbit.

He commanded the final space shuttle mission seven years ago.

Proud to be a part of the team returning the US to space…on a US rocket. But even more so of the team making it happen…day in and day out. Space is hard. But human spaceflight takes the best and brightest this country has to offer…and you are!! — Christopher Ferguson (@Astro_Ferg) August 4, 2018

On Friday, he tweeted that he is “proud to be a part of the team returning the US to space”.

“I’m honored to represent the entire Boeing team and our commitment to the future of human space exploration,” Ferguson tweeted.

He’s spent more than 40 days in space, and he’s also a big Eagles fan.