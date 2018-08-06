  • CBS 3On Air

Chris Ferguson

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An Archbishop Ryan High School graduate will soon be headed to space – again!

Naval aviator Chris Ferguson, a Philadelphia native and a Drexel University alum, will make his fourth space flight in 2019, taking a new Boeing spacecraft into orbit.

He commanded the final space shuttle mission seven years ago.

On Friday, he tweeted that he is “proud to be a part of the team returning the US to space”.

“I’m honored to represent the entire Boeing team and our commitment to the future of human space exploration,” Ferguson tweeted.

He’s spent more than 40 days in space, and he’s also a big Eagles fan.

