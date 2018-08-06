Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — In Montgomery County, officials are fighting crime with new technology.

District Attorney Kevin Steele unveiled a mobile phone app on Monday, called STOPit, for anonymously reporting crime tips.

2 Elderly Men Escape Nursing Home To Attend Heavy Metal Festival

“In Montgomery County, we are fortunate that residents take the safety of their community seriously and realize that they are part of that effort, coming forward as witnesses to crimes and standing up for victims,” said Steele in a statement.

Officials say this is the first of its kind in Pennsylvania.

It’s being hailed as a new, state-of-the-art law enforcement tool.

The app is free for users and accessibly on any cellphone. Once downloaded, the user only needs to press the “report” button, explain the crime by text, choose to add a photo or video (optional) and the hit the send button.

Pa. State Rep Considers Changing Law Following CBS3 Investigation Into PennDOT’s Data-Selling Program

All texts, urgent or otherwise, will be received by the county’s Emergency Communications Center.

Law enforcement officers or firefighters will then be immediately dispatched.

Non-urgent crime tips will be vetted by an on-call detective who will then decide if it’s necessary to follow-up and investigate.