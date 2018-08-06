Children play on the "Kurio" Android-based family tablet at the 2012 "Dream Toys" exhibition in central London on October 31, 2012. The annual event sees the toy industry attempt to predict what will be the top twelve toys of the Christmas season. AFP PHOTO / LEON NEAL (Photo credit should read LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images) (credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new report finds that children are less active than previous generations.

PHIT America’s Inactivity Pandemic Report found that only 7 percent of children in the U.S. are physically active to CDC standards.

According to the report, the number of U.S. children who are active three times a week has dropped to 23.9 percent. That’s a 15 percent decrease in the last five years.

The biggest inactivity issues are within 6 to 12-year-olds, especially in families with low incomes.

Core participation in team sports in the U.S. is also down for the fifth straight year.

The report recommends parents regulate screen time and make sure there is daily “activity time” for their kids.