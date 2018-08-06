Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (CBS) — A 5-year-old has set a new record in a rodeo arena in Great Falls, Montana.

Sam Van Tassell wowed the crowd at the Big Sky Rodeo with his unprecedented performance.

The rodeo was held in conjunction with the 87th annual Montana State Fair.

He scored a record-high 93 points in an event called “mutton busting” where kids ride sheep.

The goal is simply to hold on as long as you can.

Sam seems to be enjoying the attention and says he can’t wait for his next rodeo!