(Gerry Lenfest, on the day he and Lewis Katz bought out former partner George Norcross in a closed auction. Photo by CBS-3)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Philanthropist and civic leader, H.F. “Gerry” Lenfest has died at the age of 88.

Family friend Fred Stein said he died Sunday of complications from chronic illness.

The former cable TV mogul and Philadelphia newspaper owner was known for who his charitable acts and generous worldview, gave away most of his $1.2 billion fortune to charity.

Lenfest owned The Philadelphia Inquirer, Philadelphia Daily News, and Philly.com before donating it to a journalism nonprofit.

He made his fortune by selling his Suburban Cable company to Comcast Corp. in 2000. The small cable franchise he bought in central Pennsylvania in the 1970s had become one of the country’s largest cable companies.

Over the years, he and his wife Marguerite became philanthropists who built an untouchable legacy thanks to their kindness.

Together, through the Lenfest Foundation, which primarily focuses on education and scholarship programs.

Their generosity also touched arts organizations, schools, hospitals, museums and conservation groups. After many years at the helm of the organization, Lenfest stepped aside and was replaced by Dr. Keith Leaphart, a native of Philadelphia.

According to the foundation’s website, many of his strongest convictions came from one of his common saying “A life can be transformed by access to a job.”

With his partner Lewis Katz at his side, they built a media empire. Lenfest and Lewis Katz bought out their partners at auction just prior to Katz’s death for $88 million, but Katz was killed in a private plane crash four days later.

Katz’s death in May 2014 took the world by surprise and Lenfest deeply felt the loss of his partner.

“He was a wonderful, wonderful person,” Lenfest said at the time. “We all feel terrible about the loss of Lewis Katz.”

Governor Tom Wolf reacted to news of Lenfest’s death on Sunday afternoon.

The Governor’s statement reads:

“Long before I became governor, I met and came to know and admire Gerry Lenfest for his commitment to making communities stronger. Gerry and his wife, Marguerite, took their incredible success and offered the full energy of their lives in service of their fellow citizens and the city and state that they loved. There is likely not an organization or charity in Philadelphia that didn’t benefit from the Lenfest family’s generosity in some way. From the arts to education to journalism, Gerry understood that the key to building a strong economy and community were strong civic institutions that enriched the lives of all citizens.

“Put simply, Gerry was a great human being and an even better citizen. Frances and I offer our deepest condolences to the Lenfest family and ask all Pennsylvanians to join us in remembering and celebrating the life of Gerry Lenfest. We will miss him.”

