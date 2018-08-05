Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

TRENTON (CBS) — Police say several people have been injured after being struck by an out-of-control car in Trenton on Sunday evening.

Trenton police say officers responded to the call around 5 p.m. at Franklin and Liberty Streets.

According to police, a driver lost control of a car and struck four people. Three people have been transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

It is not yet known how the driver lost control of the car.

Police are investigating the incident.