Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
TRENTON (CBS) — Police say several people have been injured after being struck by an out-of-control car in Trenton on Sunday evening.
Trenton police say officers responded to the call around 5 p.m. at Franklin and Liberty Streets.
According to police, a driver lost control of a car and struck four people. Three people have been transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.
It is not yet known how the driver lost control of the car.
Police are investigating the incident.