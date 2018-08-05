Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two young children have been critically injured after being hit by a caravan while they were on a moped in North Philadelphia. Police say a 5-year-old boy was driving the moped while his 6-year-old sister was the passenger.

Police say the accident happened on the 2500 block of West Somerset Street around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

According to police, the driver of a 2010 white Dodge caravan was traveling westbound on Bambrey Street when she struck a moped being driven by the young boy.

The boy and his sister ended up stuck underneath the caravan. The driver told police she did not see the children on the moped.

Police say the children’s father arrived on the scene and took them to Temple University Hospital where they are both listed in critical condition.

The driver of the Dodge caravan was not injured in the accident.

Police are investigating the incident.