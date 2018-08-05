  • CBS 3On Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A freight train derailed near Station Square on Sunday afternoon, sending train cars crashing onto the light rail tracks.

Credit: KDKA.

The Port Authority of Allegheny County tweeted around 1:20 p.m. saying that inbound and outbound light rail service was suspended due to a freight train derailing down to Station Square from the hill above.

Multiple train cars could be seen resting on the light rail tracks at the Station Square T stop.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

This story is still developing. 

