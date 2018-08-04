Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A nurse at Jefferson Hospital was stabbed while trying to break up a domestic incident on Saturday night.

Authorities were called to the hospital on 11th Street, around 7 p.m.

Police say a 42-year-old male nurse was stabbed once in the leg while attempting to stop a woman from stabbing her sick father.

The nurse is in stable condition and the woman’s 55-year-old father suffered a gash to the head from a soda can, say police.

The woman was apprehended.