GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) –  A father and his two young children are in the hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire at their Washington Township home, according to fire officials. 
 
Calls came in for a fire at Phillips Court in Gloucester County around 2:45 a.m. Saturday morning. 
 
No Big Deal: Hero Neighbor Rescues Father, 2 Young Children From House Fire

Credit: CBS3.

Crews were able to get the fire under control just after 3 a.m. 
 
The two young children inside are ages three and under, officials say. 
 
Patrick Finn, the neighbor in the unit next door, jumped into action to rescue the family from the second-floor window. 
 
“I heard someone ring my doorbell 6-7 times but when I opened the door, no one was there. I heard screaming so I came around the front of the house,” he said. “I looked in the garage and there was just fire everywhere.” 
 
Finn said that he grabbed a ladder and carried both children to safety. 
However, Finn doesn’t believe that he’s a hero and responded that he thought his actions in helping the family was “no big deal”.
 
It’s unclear what the conditions of the family are at this time, but they have been taken to Cooper University Hospital. 
 
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 
