PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Residents in North Philadelphia are making sure the potholes in their neighborhood are fixed.

Resident Felix Carillo recorded video of residents repairing the potholes on the 3300 block of Mutter Street.

Carillo says the residents took matters into their own hands after numerous calls to the city, the mayor’s office, the streets department, and council offices.

“Nothing is being done to fix these potholes on our block,” said Carillo. “So, the neighbors got together, bought concrete, bought materials, and are fixing it themselves. This is a disgrace.”

According to Carillo, the city repaired a gas line three years ago but never returned to pave the street.