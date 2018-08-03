  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –  The ‘strongest family on YouTube’ vacations down the shore.

2a7646adbba6400cb5e5478ef055586a YouTubes Sharer Family Vacation In Stone Harbor

According to his YouTube Channel, Stephen Sharer, along with Carter , Lizzy, Otter and Milly create ‘crazy adventures and overall epic videos.’ Even on vacation the family finds time to share what they are up to!

They hope to brighten everyone’s day while having as much fun as possible.  Their most recent video comes from Island Watersports in Stone Harbor, NJ

 

CBS3’s Pat Gallen has also visited the park for some fun adventures!

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s