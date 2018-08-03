Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – Some very talented young musicians are perfecting their music skills this summer.

The Symphony in C annual Summer Symphony Camp is a two-week program taking place at Rutgers University’s Camden campus.

The goal is to introduce students to musical performance side-by-side professional musicians.

“The kids spend about an hour and a half a day in group lessons and sometimes in orchestra rehearsal with conductors. There’s also sort of musical development classes. There’s a conducting class, as well as a sound engineering class and musical styles class,” said Orchestra Conductor Kenneth Bean.

While they want the kids to be challenged, they also just want them to have fun.

“They taught me how to play the xylophone, the triangle and other percussion instruments,” said one student.

Another student said, “You’re being exposed to higher levels of music than a lot of other music camps and it really kind of helps you grow as a musician.”

And after the two weeks of individual practice and group rehearsals, there will be a grand finale concert.