Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people have been critically injured in a triple shooting in the Kensington section of Philadelphia on Friday afternoon.

Philadelphia police say the shooting happened on the 3400 block of H Street around 4:15 p.m.

A 17-year-old boy and a man in his mid-20s are both in extremely critical condition at Temple University Hospital after being shot.

A 20-year-old woman was shot in the thigh and calf and is currently in stable condition at Temple Hospital.

Police are currently investigating the shooting. No arrests have been made.

