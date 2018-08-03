Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Pennsylvania officials say they are concerned over the recent test results of drinking water in Cheltenham and Springfield Townships after PFOA and PFOS chemicals were found in the area’s water supply.

Officials say Aqua Pennsylvania has turned off the North Hills well and are currently evaluating treatment options for the Aidenn Lair well after polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs) were found in the water last week.

The wells serve an area of about 2.5 miles, between Route 73 (Church Road) and Mount Carmel Avenue from Paper Mill Road to Easton Road.

While Aqua’s reported levels fall well below the EPA’s recommended guidelines, state Rep. Tom Murt has introduced legislation to lower the ceiling for PFCs in the drinking water from 70 ppt to 5 ppt.

PFASs are man-made chemicals that have been used for decades in the manufacture of products that resist heat, oil, stains, grease and water such as nonstick cookware, stain-resistant carpets and fabrics, coatings on some food packaging such as fast food wrappers and firefighting foam.

Officials say they believe firefighting foam from nearby military bases may have contaminated groundwater in certain areas of eastern Montgomery County, including Horsham, Warminster and Warrington.

State Rep. Steve McCarter says there will be an information session on water quality issues at 7 p.m. on Aug. 7, at Glenside Memorial Hall. If you are interested in attending, RSVP by calling (215) 572-5210 or by emailing RepMcCarter@pahouse.net.