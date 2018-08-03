  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nathan Twedt is accused of running a drug operation from his parent’s Bryn Mawr home and selling to teenagers.

Police say Twedt, 21, used the social media app Snapchat to sell to his clients, some who include Radnor Middle School students.

Police started investigating late last month after a parent caught their child with weed and traced the seller to the Snapchat app. The app automatically deletes messages after a short period. The parent then alerted police.

Court documents show that’s when detectives launched an undercover operation. They had Twedt sell a plainclothes officer an ounce of marijuana for just over $200.

Then on Thursday Twedt was arrested. Shortly after police got a warrant to search his bedroom. That’s where officers found drugs, paraphernalia and several hundred dollars in cash.

Even though Snapchat is known to automatically delete photos and messages, it wrote in a 2013 blog post: “it’s sometimes possible to retrieve data after it has been deleted.”

Now, police say they’re are working to find out how many kids the suspect was allegedly selling to.

Twedt has since been released from jail after posting bail.

 

