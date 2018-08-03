Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – At least one person was injured after a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Philadelphia’s Somerton section.

Philadelphia Police say three vehicles and school bus collided on Roosevelt Boulevard and Haldeman Avenue, around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

One person was transported to the hospital for injuries, confirmed Philadelphia Fire officials.

No word if there were any children on the bus at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

