PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sianni Wynn runs on the Camden PAL team.

She recently broke a 24-year-old record in the 400-yard race during the Junior Olympics.

Sianni’s athletic gifts are certainly worth celebrating, but it’s also what’s inside that makes her such a champion.

Breaking a 24-year-old record was a pretty cool experience for Wynn who’s is just 10 years old.

“It was really fun, and it was just exciting!” said Wynn.

Yes her form is great, her speed exceptional, but Wynn has also learned the importance of sportsmanship.

“Something I tell my daughter is ‘you gotta learn how to win with grace and you gotta learn how to lose with grace.’ And it’s important to her and me that she congratulates every runner, ‘cause win, lose or draw, everybody’s working hard during the race,” said Sianni’s father, Eric Wynn.

Her father and coaches are teaching those life lessons and it’s clear Wynn is a quick study.

You can see her kindness in her smile, right there next to her gold medals.

After all, it’s exciting to be a great athlete, but you’re truly exceptional if you’re also a good person.

And when you’re chasing big dreams, character will carry you over the finish line.

“I want to get three gold medals in 100, 200 and 400,” says Sianni.

For that we give Sianni Wynn Three Cheers.