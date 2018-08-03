Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Transit’s Atlantic City Rail Line (ACRL) will be shutting down after Labor Day due to Positive Train Control installation.

NJ Transit says ACRL and off-peak one-seat Raritan Valley Line (RVL) service will be temporarily suspended beginning Sept. 4 through 2019.

“We regret the inconvenience this will cause our customers on the RVL and ACRL. That’s why we’ve maintained the same level of RVL service to/from Penn Station New York with connections at Newark Penn, and are offering a range of options with discounted fares to and from Philadelphia to continue meeting the travel needs of our ACRL customers,’’ said Executive Director Kevin Corbett.

“We have made substantial progress on our PTC project and we’re continuing to ramp up installation – in fact, our PTC project completion percentage has increased from 13% to 52% in the last three months alone. As we push to complete PTC installation, I ask for customers’ patience during this process as the end result is a safer railroad for everyone.”

NJ Transit says they are accommodating riders who use the ACRL and RVL with the following options:

All ACRL rail tickets and passes with a destination or origin of Philadelphia will be discounted 25%. These rail tickets and passes will be cross-honored on NJT bus route No. 554, PATCO (Lindenwold, Walter Rand Transportation Center (WRTC) and 8 th St./Market St. only), River LINE (Pennsauken to WRTC only), and special shuttle bus service operating between Cherry Hill, Pennsauken and WRTC.

PATCO will cross-honor rail tickets and passes with an origin or destination of Philadelphia at Lindenwold, WRTC in Camden and 8 th St./Market St. in Philadelphia for service to/from Philadelphia. Customers must have a rail ticket or pass with a Philadelphia origin or destination for travel on PATCO at no additional charge.

River LINE will cross-honor rail tickets and passes between Pennsauken and WRTC for connections to PATCO. Customers should retain their rail tickets and passes for cross honoring on PATCO.

Raritan Valley Line

Off-peak, one-seat rides on the RVL to Penn Station New York will be temporarily discontinued.

It’s important to note that RVL customers will be receiving the same level of service into Penn Station New York, but they will be required to transfer to a New York-bound train at Newark Penn Station.

