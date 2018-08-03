Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

HIGHLANDS, N.J. (CBS) – Authorities in Monmouth County have issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of leaving a young pit bull to drown near the water’s edge in New Jersey.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office says a person walking their dog in Veterans Memorial Park in Highlands, New Jersey, spotted the small dog cowering in the cage on a portion of sand between a bulkhead and the water as the tide came in on Monday morning. The person rescued the animal.

“If not for the heroic rescue act of the good Samaritan, the dog could have potentially drowned,” said the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office in a Facebook post.

On Friday, authorities issued an arrest warrant for Aaron D. Davis, 36, of Long Branch in connection with the alleged abuse.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call the Monmouth County SPCA Animal Cruelty Hot Line 877-898-7297.