BOISE, Idaho (CBS/AP) — This is something you don’t see everyday. Over 100 escaped goats munched on manicured lawns in Idaho’s capital city before being rounded up and hauled away.

Multiple news outlets captured the goats calmly eating grass and shrubs in a Boise neighborhood Friday morning before a trailer arrived to applause from neighborhood residents.

The owner of We Rent Goats told CBS Boise affiliate KBOI-TV that the 118 goats were grazing at a retention pond when they broke through a fence and went to explore.

Goats are sometimes let loose in the nearby Boise foothills to eat wild plants and reduce wildfire threats.

