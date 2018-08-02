PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is home to so many great hotels but if you’re looking for something a little homier you might want to try the city’s newest bed and breakfast.

This bed and breakfast, located in the heart of West Philadelphia, is the newest addition to the Akwaaba family business, started 23 years ago by Monique Greenwood.

“My husband and I were living in New York and we lived two blocks away from a dilapidated mansion and I kept thinking, that would make a great bed and breakfast,” said Greenwood.

Over the years, that vision has grown. Akwaaba Bed and Breakfast Inns are in various cities including Washington, D.C. and Cape May, New Jersey. And after visiting Philadelphia, Monique decided this baring street property would be perfect for their sixth location.

“I fell in love with it first because of the universities, it makes it a very vibrant community. It means that people are walking the streets at various hours of the night, and there’s restaurants and shops and bars, I like that. I like its proximity to Center City,” said Greenwood.

And she loves the sounds of Philadelphia which became an inspiration.

“All of our rooms are to celebrate the vibrant music scene of Philadelphia,” said Greenwood.

Like the Teddy Pendergrass room. The roots retreat with 2 bedrooms and spacious eat-in kitchen.

If you’re looking for something more romantic, check in to the “itchy gitchy ya ya ya room,” inspired by Patti Labelle’s Lady Marmalade.

And Monique says this room makes the perfect spot for a girlfriend’s getaway.

“So Jill Scott is one of my all-time favorite performers and artists and of course she’s from Philadelphia so this room is inspired by her, it’s called ‘Like It’s Golden,’” she says.

But no matter which room you like best the service stays the same.

“We really create an unpretentious environment where folks can just really be on vacation we, spoil them old-fashioned graciousness but modern day amenities,” says Greenwood.

Rates at Akwaaba range from $205 to $375 a night.

For the $375 a night rate, you get a large suite on the third floor of the house that accommodates up to six guests, it includes a private full bath and eat-in kitchen.