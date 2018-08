Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A school bus was involved in an accident in North Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened on the 1300 block of West Glenwood Avenue around 3 p.m.

The Philadelphia Fire Department says a caller told dispatchers a car ran a stop sign and hit the school bus. It’s not known how many people were on the school bus at the time of the accident.

There are no reported injuries.