PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A California company is betting big on lab-created burgers.

The people behind Beyond Meat are bringing scientists and chefs together to recreate the flavor, aroma, and texture of meat.

They are doing so by using plant-based ingredients.

While veggie burgers are not new to the food industry, the company says its lab creation is a healthier option over a traditional burger.

But not everyone is on board with the idea of the plant-based meat alternative.

beyond meat meatless Meatless Meat Products Become Growing Trend In Food Industry

Credit: CBS3.

“I think that, you know, there’s this sort of health halo around the idea of plant-based. And just because something is plant-based doesn’t mean that it’s made with whole vegetables and whole grains,” explains Alissa Rumsey, a nutritionist.

Beyond Meat has taken its alternative burger product beyond the lab.

Those are now sold in stores and restaurants.

Another company, Impossible Foods, is also in the meatless meat race.

That company makes vegan burgers for White Castle.

