ASTON, Pa. (CBS) — Chopper Three was on the scene of a hazmat investigation in Aston on Thursday night.

Workers at the Iceworks Skating Complex noticed an ammonia leak just before 8 p.m.

Crews are still trying to contain it.

At this point, there are no reports of any injuries.

This story is still developing.