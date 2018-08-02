Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

VENTNOR CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The woman who authorities say killed her mother and grandmother in Ventnor has been extradited to Atlantic County on Thursday.

Elaine Rosen, 87, and her daughter Michelle Gordon, 67, were found dead at 10:30 a.m. on July 8 inside a residence at 4800 and the boardwalk.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office says the pair died of multiple blunt impact injuries.

Heather Barbera, 41, of Ventnor, was arrested last month in connection with the killings.

Authorities say Barbera took a bus to New York City after killing her mother and grandmother. She was identified at the Midtown Manhattan Port Authority located at 42nd Street and 9th Avenue by NYPD officers and taken into custody.

Barbera is being charged with two counts of first-degree murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose (nightstick) and first-degree robbery.

Barbera is now in custody at the Atlantic County Justice Facility and will have a first appearance on Aug. 3, 2018.