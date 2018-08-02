  • CBS 3On Air

By Matt Peterson
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A drier stretch of days is likely in the forecast as we push into the coming weekend.

The sunshine though will be associated with a rapid rise in temperature as well as humidity that should stay more than uncomfortable, at least for Saturday.

dew point graph A Hot And Steamy Weekend Is Ahead

Highs over the weekend will rocket into the lower 90s both Saturday and Sunday with dew points on Saturday in the 70s, making it feel even hotter than it will be.

On Sunday we should get some limited relief from the humidity but it will still not feel great outside. Dew points on Sunday will fall into the 60s.

Make sure to enjoy the drier conditions but also stay safe in what will be some dangerous heat.

7day am A Hot And Steamy Weekend Is Ahead

