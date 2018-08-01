PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One teenager is dead and another one is injured after a shooting outside of a recreation center in Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. in the 2900 block of N. 12th Street.

Police say two 17-year-old males were shot. One male was shot once in the elbow and transported to Temple Hospital where he’s listed in stable condition. The other victim was shot twice in the chest and later died from his injuries, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.