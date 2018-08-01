Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia will host the “World Team Tennis” finals this weekend.

The finals will take place at Drexel University on Sunday.

The top-seeded Philadelphia Freedoms will take part.

They hope to join the group of other already triumphant Philadelphia sports teams this season.

Their opponent has yet to be determined.

World Team Tennis was co-founded by Billie Jean King in the 70s. She will be at Sunday’s event.