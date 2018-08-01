Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new report finds that American adults spend nearly half they day interacting with media.

According to a Nielsen Total Audience Report, adults spent over 11 hours per day “listening to, watching, reading or generally interacting with media” during the first quarter of the year.

“Behind this surge are the growing use of new platforms, as well as the younger, multicultural generations who leverage them,” the report reads.

Live and time-shifted television accounted for a majority of adults’ media usage as they watched on average four hours and 46 minutes per day.

Adults getting their media content through digital platforms also increased in the first quarter. The Nielsen Total Audience Report revealed that consumers spent three hours and 48 minutes a day on digital mediums.

“This is a 13-minute increase from the prior quarter, and 62% of that time is attributed to app/web usage on the ubiquitous smartphone,” the report reads.

The report reveals that adults between the ages of 18 and 34 spent 43 percent of their time on digital platforms for their media interaction, with 29 percent coming from apps/web on a smartphone, which is the most of any measured generation.

The Nielsen report also stated how adults consume media through video and social media.

“Platforms that utilize video content represent a substantial portion of time spent with media. Overall video use—time spent with a TV set, computer video and using video focused app/web on smartphones and tablets—netted out to nearly six hours per day for U.S. adults during first-quarter 2018,” the report says.

In regards to social media, adults 18 years and older spent an average of 45 minutes per day on social network platforms.