Guy Fieri Helping Victims Displaced By California Wildfires

CALIFORNIA (CBS/CNN) — Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is helping to provide relief for people forced from their homes by the Carr Fire.

The Food Network host prepared pulled pork and other meals for evacuees.

“My team and I got involved. My son and his buddies, and a bunch of my buddies, loaded up the caravan from wine country and drove four hours up here,” Fieri said.

“We are just working arm-in-arm with the Salvation Army, local chefs, residents and everybody helping out all of the evacuees.”

He’s working with the Salvation Army to provide breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Wow!! Chef @Duskieestes and chef John from @Zazukitchen just rolled in with amazing potato salad for the lake county fire victims. pic.twitter.com/DVgitHegkV — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) August 1, 2018

He’s prepared almost 1,400 meals!

This isn’t the first time Fieri has used his talents to help people affected by wildfires. Last year, he cooked for evacuees in his hometown of Santa Rosa, California.

As of Monday, the Carr Fire had claimed the lives of six people and 19 are still reported missing, according to officials.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported that it is only 23 percent contained.

