PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Facebook and Instagram both want users to see how much time they’re spending on the social media platforms.

The companies are rolling out a new feature tracks screen time.

“We want the time people spend on Facebook and Instagram to be intentional, positive and inspiring,” said the leading social media company.

The feature also gives users a way to limit notifications and set self-imposed breaks.

For now, the new tools are only available on the Facebook app and Instagram app.

“Our hope is that these tools give people more control over the time they spend on our platforms and also foster conversations between parents and teens about the online habits that are right for them,” Facebook added.

To access the feature, a user must go to the app’s “settings” and then find the “Your Activity” or “Your Time On Facebook” page.

“We have a responsibility to help people understand how much time they spend on our platforms so they can better manage their experience,” Facebook concluded.