PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Summer is quickly wrapping up so it’s time to start thinking about back to school.

On Wednesday, the Community College of Philadelphia held a special express enrollment event.

Prospective students were able to complete registration in one day.

express enrollment ccp Express Enrollment Gets Students Ready For New Semester At Community College Of Philadelphia

Credit: CBS3.

Registration typically takes a week or two so the event was an efficient success.

CCP is also welcoming students from the Art Institute of Philadelphia after it closed earlier this year.

The Community College of Philadelphia offers more than 70 different programs for students.

