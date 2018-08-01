BREAKING:2-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Attacked By Pit Bulls, Police Say
ATHENS, Greece (CBS) — As deadly wildfires ravage Greece, an amazing story is warming hearts in spite of the tragedy.

Miraculously, a dog managed to survive the wildfires by hiding from the flames in an oven.

The white poodle-cross was found by an animal rescue volunteer.

The 4-year-old pup crawled into a brick oven and cowered there as flames engulfed the town.

The heat from the fires singed the dog’s hair.

The dog is under the care of veterinarians and is expected to make a good recovery.

