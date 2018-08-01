Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ATHENS, Greece (CBS) — As deadly wildfires ravage Greece, an amazing story is warming hearts in spite of the tragedy.

‘It’s Adorable’: Duck Becomes Best Friends With Dog After Being Rescued By Family

Miraculously, a dog managed to survive the wildfires by hiding from the flames in an oven.

The white poodle-cross was found by an animal rescue volunteer.

The 4-year-old pup crawled into a brick oven and cowered there as flames engulfed the town.

PETA Asks For End Of Chincoteague Pony Swim After Horse Dies

The heat from the fires singed the dog’s hair.

The dog is under the care of veterinarians and is expected to make a good recovery.