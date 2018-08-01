  • CBS 3On Air

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a man accused of a triple shooting that claimed the life of a 16-year-old girl in Allentown.

The suspect was identified as 36-year-old Antwan Washington. Police say it is believed he is likely still in possession of at least one firearm.

antwan washington png 2018 08 01 14 46 09 Police: Suspect Identified In Allentown Triple Shooting That Killed 16 Year Old Teen

Police responded to the 500 block of Harrison Street where three people had been shot Tuesday around 5:15 p.m.

allentown Police: Suspect Identified In Allentown Triple Shooting That Killed 16 Year Old Teen

Credit: CBS3

Officials say 16-year-old Carolina Monsanto suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transferred to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

The two other victims, a 31-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man, remain hospitalized.

Investigators say it is believed Washington and the 31-year-old female victim had been involved in a relationship with each other.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Washington is asked to call the Allentown Police Detective Bureau at 610-437-7721, or 911.  Callers may remain anonymous.

