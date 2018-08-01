Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a man accused of a triple shooting that claimed the life of a 16-year-old girl in Allentown.

The suspect was identified as 36-year-old Antwan Washington. Police say it is believed he is likely still in possession of at least one firearm.

Police responded to the 500 block of Harrison Street where three people had been shot Tuesday around 5:15 p.m.

Officials say 16-year-old Carolina Monsanto suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transferred to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

The two other victims, a 31-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man, remain hospitalized.

Investigators say it is believed Washington and the 31-year-old female victim had been involved in a relationship with each other.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Washington is asked to call the Allentown Police Detective Bureau at 610-437-7721, or 911. Callers may remain anonymous.