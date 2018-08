WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — A power outage just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night on the Wildwood boardwalk has people stuck on rides and parts of the boardwalk completely in the dark.

Viewers shared this video of ride operators manually moving this roller coaster to get people off.

Atlantic City Electric confirms the outage is affecting part of Wildwood and North Wildwood, including Morey’s Piers.

No word on what caused the outage, but more than 2,000 customers are affected.