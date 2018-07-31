Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A new area code will soon be added to South Jersey, including Atlantic, Cape May and parts of Ocean Counties.

The new 6-4-0 area code will not change existing numbers. It will be added for new telephone lines and services that start Sept. 17.

However, the way you dial calls will be change on Aug. 18.

Calling from a 609 or 640 area code to another 609 or 640, you’ll need to dial the area code and the seven-digit phone number. No need to dial a 1 first.

Calling from 609 or 640 to 856 or any other area code other than 609 or 604, you’ll need to dial 1 plus the area code and the seven-digit telephone number.

Calling from 856 to 609, 640 or any other area code other than 856, you’ll need to dial 1 plus the area code and the seven-digit telephone number.

Calling from 856 to 856, you’ll just need to dial the seven-digit telephone number.

For more information on the new dialing procedure, click here.