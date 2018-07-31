Filed Under:Local TV

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – A special honor was held on Tuesday for a Camden restaurant that’s been a longtime crowd favorite.

Eyewitness News was at City Hall for a celebration of the 75th anniversary of Donkey’s Place.

The Donkey’s place food truck was on-site serving their signature sandwiches, including legendary cheesesteak on the seeded round roll, with onions.

Tuesday was declared “Donkey’s Day” in Camden.

Owner Robert Lucas took over Donkey’s from his dad three years ago.

“It’s overwhelming. It’s pretty awesome. They’re celebrating the 75th anniversary of Donkey’s. It’s actually three years from the day my dad passed away, kind of wish he was here to see it,” said Lucas.

Lucas was also presented with the key to the city of Camden.

