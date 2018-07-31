BREAKING:First-Degree Murder Charge To Be Dropped In Stabbing Death Of Philly Real Estate Developer, Sources Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The CDC is reminding people not to “wash or reuse condoms.”

The reminder was posted by CDC STD on Twitter.

“We say it because people do it: Don’t wash or reuse #condoms! Use a fresh one for each #sex act,” said the CDC in the post.

Correctly using male condoms, female condoms and dental dams, every time, can reduce the risk of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and viral hepatitis. They can also provide protection against other diseases that may be transmitted through sex like Zika and Ebola. Using male and female condoms correctly, every time, can also help prevent pregnancy.

