EAST GREENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (CBS) — Police say a seven-foot-long Red Tail Boa Constrictor is slithering around Montgomery County.

Authorities confirmed a report of the missing snake in East Greenville Borough Monday afternoon.

The East Greenville Borough posted to Facebook warning residents that the snake may have been last spotted near Bieler Park.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.