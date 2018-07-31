Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating a deadly triple shooting Tuesday evening in Allentown.

Police responded to the 500 block of Harrison Street where three people had reportedly been shot at 5:15 p.m.

Officials say the victims were being treated at an area hospital but one victim succumbed to their injuries.

The condition of the two other victims are unknown at this time.

Police are investigating what sparked the shooting.

This is a developing story.