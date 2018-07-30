  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 20-year veteran of the classroom decides to give up teaching for shopping and now he makes six figures.

Ed Hennessey of Florida says as a teacher, he never made more than $50,000 a year.

He says he struggled to make ends meet with two kids and college loans. So he took on part-time jobs over the years.

It was his part-time work as a personal shopper that became a lucrative business.

“It’s so relaxing, I get to go out. I am outside all the time. I see people and I’m my own boss. I am who I want to be,” said Hennessey.

While he said it was scary to leave his education career behind, the 45-year-old knew it was the right decision.

Instead of the classroom, now he spends time in grocery stores and making deliveries.

 

